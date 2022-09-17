Small plane makes emergency landing on I-66 in Virginia

Two people were inside the plane

WINCHESTER, Va. — A small plane carrying two passengers made an emergency landing at the six-mile marker on I-66 in Winchester, Virginia, Saturday morning, according to officials.

Virginia State Police responded around 10:43 a.m. the westbound side of the interstate.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that the aircraft, a Cessna-172, suffered an engine failure.

Virginia State Police confirmed that neither the pilot nor occupant were injured.

The aircraft tail number is N26IU, according to the FAA. The agency did not release the names of the plane's occupants.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the FAA and Virginia State Police. The National Security Transportation Board was also informed about the incident.

