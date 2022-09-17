x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Small plane makes emergency landing on I-66 in Virginia

Two people were inside the plane
Credit: VDOT

WINCHESTER, Va. — A small plane carrying two passengers made an emergency landing at the six-mile marker on I-66 in Winchester, Virginia, Saturday morning, according to officials. 

Virginia State Police responded around 10:43 a.m. the westbound side of the interstate. 

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that the aircraft, a Cessna-172, suffered an engine failure.

Virginia State Police confirmed that neither the pilot nor occupant were injured. 

The aircraft tail number is N26IU, according to the FAA. The agency did not release the names of the plane's occupants.  

The incident remains under investigation, according to the FAA and Virginia State Police. The National Security Transportation Board was also informed about the incident.

Credit: VDOT

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

READ NEXT

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Concerns over superintendent candidate in Spotsylvania County, Virginia

Before You Leave, Check This Out