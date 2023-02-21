Slow zone for scooters, e-bikes launched in Old Town Alexandria

The pilot slow zone will have an 8 mile-per-hour speed limit on neighborhood streets.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The City of Alexandria will institute a slow zone that limits the speed of dockless scooters and e-bikes used in Old Towne in the Robinson Landing neighborhood beginning Feb. 21 and running through May 21.

Slow zones are designated areas with top speeds that are below the established city limit of 15 mph. Officials claim that they are often used to improve street and sidewalk safety in areas that experience heavy traffic.

In the 2019 evaluation report for Alexandria's Dockless Mobility program, evaluating the use of dockless slow zones as a way to address issues between riders and pedestrians was one of the recommendations.

Officials say the pilot slow zone will have an 8 mph speed limit on neighborhood streets, Point Lumley Park, and the pedestrian walkway and promenade nearby. GPS technology will be used to enforce speed limits.

City officials encourage the public to provide feedback on the pilot program here.

Residents, businesses, and visitors to Alexandria have now and until May 21 to provide their feedback on the pilot program.

City staff will review the responses and consider them in deciding the next steps for the slow zones and the sustainability of slow zones in other parts of Alexandria.