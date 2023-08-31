Sinkhole, water main break reported in Fairfax County

Pictures appear to show water flooding the roadway from the broken water main.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A roadway is closed while crews work to fix a broken water main in Fairfax County Thursday night.

According to a tweet posted by the Fairfax County Police Department just after 7:30 p.m., crews are on the scene of a water main break and sinkhole in Annandale.

Pictures of the water main break and sinkhole show water flooding the roadway.

Crews have closed Annandale Road between Brice and Poplar streets while they work to fix the water main break and sinkhole. It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

There is no word about what caused the water main break or sinkhole at this time.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work to repair the system.

Officers are on scene of a water main break and sink hole in Annandale. Annandale Rd between Bryce and Poplar is closed as repairs are made. Please avoid the area. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/RF9kdtGlFY — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 31, 2023

