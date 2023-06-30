x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Sink hole, valve leak in Arlington leads to detours

Alternative routes were advised for commuters Friday morning.

More Videos

ARLINGTON, Va. — After over 12 hours, officials continue to work on repairing a sink hole that happened due to a valve leak in Arlington Thursday afternoon.

According to Arlington Department of Environmental Services, around 2:12 p.m., a sink hole was reported at Washington Boulevard and North Glebe Road. It was caused by a valve leak in that area and resulted in traffic being limited to the intersection. Crews reported to the scene to to repair the leak and restore the road surface. Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes at the time.

Just before 9 p.m., it was announced that there would be no Washington Boulevard traffic crossing North Glebe Road in either direction overnight as valve leak work continued. Detours were also in place at the time.

Friday morning, around 5:14 a.m., work continued in the area. Officials say that detours were still in place and were likely to last through much of the morning rush. Alternative routes were still advised for commuters if possible.

Check out our interactive traffic map for updates in your area.

Officials work to fix sink hole and valve leak

1 / 4
Arlington Department of Environmental Services

   

Related Articles

Watch Next: Firefighters injured after DC restaurant goes up in flames, ceiling collapses

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.   

Before You Leave, Check This Out