Sink hole, valve leak in Arlington leads to detours

Alternative routes were advised for commuters Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — After over 12 hours, officials continue to work on repairing a sink hole that happened due to a valve leak in Arlington Thursday afternoon.

According to Arlington Department of Environmental Services, around 2:12 p.m., a sink hole was reported at Washington Boulevard and North Glebe Road. It was caused by a valve leak in that area and resulted in traffic being limited to the intersection. Crews reported to the scene to to repair the leak and restore the road surface. Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes at the time.

Just before 9 p.m., it was announced that there would be no Washington Boulevard traffic crossing North Glebe Road in either direction overnight as valve leak work continued. Detours were also in place at the time.

Friday morning, around 5:14 a.m., work continued in the area. Officials say that detours were still in place and were likely to last through much of the morning rush. Alternative routes were still advised for commuters if possible.