Silver Branch Brewing to establish new brewery in Virginia

The Silver Spring brewing company is opening a new location in Old Town Warrenton.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARRENTON, Va. — Silver Branch Brewing Company will open a new location in Fauquier County this fall. The company will invest $3 million to open a new operation at the former home of Wort Hog Brewing in Warrenton. The second location is meant to expand the brewery's presence and increase its ability to brew a wider variety of products. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create 38 new jobs.

“Silver Branch Brewing Company’s expansion into Virginia is a testament to the Commonwealth’s reputation in food and beverage processing that is driven by our business advantages, industry resources, and strategic access to markets,” said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “Manufacturing growth is critical to economic vitality, and we are excited to see its resurgence in regions across Virginia.”

Silver Branch Brewing Company, founded by Christian Layke and Brett Robison in March 2019, is located in the heart of downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. As long-time beer lovers with an appreciation for the four major brewing cultures (Central Europe, British Isles, the Americas, and Belgium), the company brews and serves beer inspired by European and American beer traditions.

Like the Silver Spring taproom, Silver Branch’s Fauquier County location will offer a diverse food menu and full bar with cocktails and wine to pair with their award-winning craft beer.

The company will produce a full calendar of European-inspired community festivals, including Oktoberfest, Kölschfest and Starkbierzeit, as well as creating local events in Warrenton, such as trivia night and First Friday specials.

Layke said bringing craft beer to the Commonwealth was a part of the Silver Branch vision for a long time.

“We are excited to join Virginia’s vibrant craft beer community. I grew up in Vienna and my co-founder, Brett, is from Great Falls, so bringing our beer into the Commonwealth is a lifelong ambition. For us, beer is more than a liquid, it’s a welcoming social experience we call Gemütlichkeit (German for comfort) and it’s essential to our ethos. We look forward to welcoming Virginians into our new tasting room in Old Town Warrenton; but first, we are seeking enthusiastic beer lovers from Fauquier and surrounding counties to join our team.”