Silver Alert issued for man with cognitive impairment in Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), Fred H. Bradley Jr. was reported missing Monday.

Deputies with the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Department are searching for Bradley, who is described as a 79-year-old white man. He stands 5'8" tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Bradley was last seen around 2:15 p.m. near Wile Away Road in Kenbridge. He may be wearing blue pants, a long-sleeve white button-up shirt with pink stripes and white shoes. Investigators say he is known to carry a black fanny pack and may be driving a 2008 blue Toyota Prius with Virginia plates: SUENIE.

Bradly suffers from a cognitive impairment and deputies say his disappearance poses a "credible threat to his safety."

Anyone with information should contact the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Department at 434-696-4452.

