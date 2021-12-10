Mangy bear sparks concern in Aldie, Virginia

A fatal skin disease is killing bears and spreading, leaving some to ask about using Invermectin.

ALDIE, Va. — Virginia Wildlife Authorities say they will be responding to reports of a sick bear that’s been caught on camera in Loudoun County.

A state wildlife biologist said that video captured by a resident's Ring camera in Aldie, Virginia appears to show a bear with a terrible case of mange, which could be fatal and might spread to other wildlife and pets.

A posting of the video to Reddit sparked comments about trying to treat the bear with Ivermectin, the controversial horse de-wormer being taken by people for COVID-19 despite FDA warnings that it is not a cure and can be harmful.

Maryland Bear Program Manager Harry Spiker said that the controversial drug can be used to treat mange in some animals. But Spiker reports the medication is not approved for bears because it requires additional doses.

"You're not likely to catch a bear twice," Spiker said as he explained the medication would not be a practical treatment for a wildlife species like bears.

The bear in the Aldie video appears to be missing large patches of hair on its torso and legs.

Mange is a painful and frequently fatal skin condition in wildlife and pets caused by microscopic mites, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR).

The disorder is common in animals such as fox but it is relatively new in bears, according to VDWR District Manager Fred Frenzel. The disease is also spreading rapidly in Virginia among bears and has become a source of concern for wildlife managers, as frequently affected bears will have to be humanely dispatched. Frenzel said.

"If we determine through the videos or photographs or just descriptions from people that the bear is in really bad shape, there’s a couple of ways we can go about that,” Frezel said.

Methods could include trapping and euthanizing, or authorizing a rural property owner to shoot the bear. However, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources plans to investigate more before making any decision on the Aldi case because Frezel said some bears can recover.

For now, anyone who sees the bear should contact VDWR.