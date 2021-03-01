x
Shooting at Walmart leaves Loudoun County deputy and 2 security guards injured, confirms sheriff's office

FAIRFAX, Va. — Law enforcement in Virginia is looking for a suspect after a shooting at a Walmart in Loudoun County that left a deputy and two security guards injured.

Police said that the suspect drove off in a pickup truck behind the Walmart after shooting the three people, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO said the man was arrested in the Walmart for shoplifting, and that the shooting happened after he had been apprehended. 

The injures to the deputy and two security guards are non-life threatning, according to LCSO.

Police did say that the suspect they are looking for is considered "armed and dangerous."

The shooting was at a Walmart in the Dulles Crossing Plaza in Sterling, Virginia, right off Darrell Green Boulevard and Nokes Boulevard near Dulles Town Center. 

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

WUSA9 spoke with multiple shoppers at the Walmart that said they heard the gunshots when shopping. 

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office had asked residents to avoid the area of the shooting due to its ongoing investigation.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.

