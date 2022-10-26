Shirlington water main break confirmed Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Va. — An 8-inch water main break in Shirlington has been confirmed via Arlington emergency alerts.
The main break happened in the 2600 block of Shirlington Road. Officials said that repairs are in progress and that as of Wednesday evening, they are estimated to be completed by 4 a.m.
The traffic impact in the area has not yet been specified.
According to the county, water mains are pipes that carry drinking water to homes and businesses, and Arlington’s water mains range from 48 inches to one inch in diameter. Most are six to eight inches.
Officials also specify that more than 60% of Arlington’s water mains are 50 years or older, therefore rendering breaks in the pipes unavoidable and unpredictable.
"Each break brings its own set of challenges. Small breaks are easier to fix but can be harder to find. Large breaks can wreak havoc on traffic and sometimes cause damaging floods and water shortages," they share.
The county also adds that, in addition to age, other factors in water main breaks include installation configuration, previous repairs, variations in water pressure, corrosion and seasonal temperature changes.
