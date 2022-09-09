Sheriff: Teen charged after driving 108 mph in 40 mph zone in Stafford County

The 17-year-old is facing multiple charges including eluding, reckless driving by speed, passing on a curve, expired registration, and defective brakes.

A 17-year-old who was caught driving 108 mph is being charged in Stafford County on Wednesday, authorities said.

A Deputy Sheriff sergeant observed a Ford Mustang traveling northbound at 108 mph in the posted 40 mph zone in the 5000 block of Poplar Road around 10:48 p.m., according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Office of Stafford County Sheriff.

The sergeant turned on his emergency equipment but the teen continued to head northbound and passed another vehicle in a curve.

Knowing he couldn't catch up to the teen and his vehicle, the sergeant provided a lookout to other deputies in the surrounding area.

"Deputy A.T. Leckemy illustrated perfectly that you cannot outrun the Sheriff's Office radio!" the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A deputy heard the call from the radio and spotted the Ford Mustang on Mountain View Road and stopped the vehicle adjacent to the Stafford Christian Church.

The teen was detained and released to his parents. He is facing multiple charges including fleeing to elude, reckless driving by speed, passing on a curve, expired registration, and defective brakes.