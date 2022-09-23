x
Virginia

Watch live: Shelter in place order closes Route 7 near Bailey's Crossroads after cars found shot

Fairfax County Police are investigating multiple cars damaged by gunfire.

BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — A portion of Route 7 is closed in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia Friday afternoon while Fairfax County Police investigate multiple cars damaged by gunfire. 

Around 11:15 a.m. officers were sent to the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street to investigate two to three cars found with bullet holes. Police said it is not an active shooter situation, no injuries have been reporter and no additional shots have been fired, but they are asking the public to avoid the area for now.

"Avoid area and shelter in place if nearby," Fairfax Police tweeted

Seminary Road in the area is also blocked, and several businesses and office buildings have issued shelter in place order for employees. 

A motive for the shots fired has not been released.

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available to the newsroom. 

