PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- In Prince William County, the schools are working to feed children during the summer. In some cases these might be the only hot meals a child sees.

Even during the summer when school is not in session, Yaneth Ramirez, a cafeteria manager, is working hard to feed her kids.

“She is a Rockstar,” said Adam Russo, Director of School and Food Nutrition Services.

Ramirez works at Covington-Harper Elementary School. Every day, she single-handedly prepares and serves the meals.

“It’s hard work but I truly love doing it,” said Ramirez.

Some of the kids she feeds are enrolled in summer programs. Others come because they don’t have any other food.

“It’s crucial in our community for our kids to have a nutritious meal. We don’t know if this is the only place they’re getting it, if they’re getting anything at home,” she said.

In Prince William County, 40 percent of the students qualify for free and reduced lunch. It is for that reason the school doors remain open during the summer.

“If you’re hungry, our job is to feed you. We’re not asking any questions.

This summer alone, Ramirez has fed 6,000 students. It’s a warm meal for these kids, that comes with an even warmer smile.

Ramirez is just one of several cafeteria workers who volunteer their summers to help feed the children in different schools in the county. In addition to breakfast and lunch, some of the schools stay open to feed dinner to the community as well.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded both locally and by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Meals are provided to anyone under the age of 18.

If you know someone who should be featured in the next ‘Our Neighborhood Heroes’ segment, please e-mail Reporter Marcella Robertson at mrobertson@wusa9.com.

© 2018 WUSA