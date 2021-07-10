Several Virginia Urgent Care Centers temporarily closing due to staffing issues, 'unprecedented patient volumes'

VIRGINIA, USA — Multiple Virginia Urgent Care Centers are temporarily closing in order to bring more staffing to other care sites
In an email to WUSA9, INOVA Health System officials say the decision to temporarily close the locations in Reston, North Arlington and Tysons was due to "unprecedented patient volumes."
Staff from the closed locations will be moved to the other care sites to help with the patient loads in those areas.
INOVA chose the closed locations based on close proximity to other urgent care centers, emergency departments or primary care offices.
