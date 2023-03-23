Several people injured after crash involving fire truck in Fairfax Co.

The Fairfax County Police Department says several people have been taken to an area hospital, one of the people has life-threatening injuries.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Several people are injured after a crash involving a fire truck in Fairfax County Thursday evening.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened near the area of Richmond Highway and Memorial Street in Groveton.

The crash was reported around 5:19 p.m.

The police department said several people have been taken to an area hospital, one of the people has life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on exactly how many people were injured. Three cars were involved in the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the collision have not been released at this time. Officials have not said if the fire truck's emergency lights were on at the time of the crash.

Police have closed Richmond Highway at Memorial St. while working the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Officers are at Richmond Hwy & Memorial St in Groveton for a crash involving a @Ffxfirerescue truck and three vehicles. Several people taken to the hospital, one with life threatening injuries. Richmond Hwy is closed at Memorial St. Avoid the area. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/ihWkO2DG7x — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 23, 2023

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.