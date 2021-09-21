Police: 6 people found unconscious in Fairfax County apartment likely overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine

Police are investigating six overdoses that happened Monday night in Falls Church. They are now warning members of their community.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Six people were sent to the hospital after a "mass overdose" incident at an apartment in Falls Church, according to Fairfax County Police. One man is still fighting for his life.

FCPD is investigating the overdose, which happened Monday evening in the 5500 block of Seminary Road. Once on scene, police found a woman unconscious on the sidewalk outside an apartment, in addition to four men and one woman found unconscious inside the apartment. All six adults, between the ages of 23 and 25, were taken to the hospital; four remain hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.

During a press conference Tuesday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said police suspect the overdose can be traced to a bad batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl. Davis said the group of young adults had gone to a nearby club called Babylon Cafe Monday night. At some point, police believe the group returned to the apartment where they were found and ingested an unknown narcotic.

Davis said the mother of one of the victims found the six individuals unconscious inside her apartment and called 9-1-1. When officers arrived at the scene, they used Narcan to save the victims' lives.

Police found a white powdery substance inside the apartment, which has been sent for further analysis.

Now, the Fairfax County Police Department wants to warn members of their community, and nearby jurisdictions, of this lethal and illegal batch of cocaine.

Chief Davis said police do not know exactly where the group got the drugs. He said they are not investigating the club, but they are hoping to get the word out to prevent future overdoses from happening.