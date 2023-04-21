1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Fairfax County crash, police say

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

SEVEN CORNERS, Va. — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a two-car crash in Seven Corners, Virginia. Police say the crash happened overnight, but it's not clear exactly what time it occurred.

Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive for a report of a crash with patients trapped. Investigators say the patients were freed from the wreckage. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time. It is also unclear if all three people were in one car.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash. US-50 eastbound at Patrick Henry Drive and Olin Drive was closed for the crash investigation, but roads were reopened around 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Additional information about this crash has not yet been made public by authorities.