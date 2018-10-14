FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- President Donald Trump spoke about the national response to Hurricane Michael at his campaign rally in Kentucky Saturday.

“I just want to thank all those incredible people, FEMA, first responders, law enforcement, and all the thousands of federal employees and national guard, all of the personnel, they're now on the ground and supporting major recovery,” President Trump said.

There are hundreds of thousands without power and cell service as FEMA rushes to supply shelter, food, and water.

“It’s hard to predict these things,” Senator Tim Kaine told WUSA9.

Sen. Kaine explained lawmakers dedicate money to respond to national disasters.

Hurricane Michael is one of the strongest storms to hit the United States in decades.

At least 18 people are dead, including six in Virginia.

“Either death by trees, or by water, or by flooding— these are things we often experience, but you always have to learn what you can to try and be better next time,” Sen. Kaine said.

Last year, Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc in Puerto Rico.

Public health experts have estimated that nearly 3,000 perished because of the effects of Hurricane Maria.

FEMA admitted failures in its response to Hurricane Maria by citing a lack of staffing and supplies on standby.

“I think it’s still a little bit early,” Sen. Kaine responded when asked how the response to Hurricane Michael compared to Hurricane Maria. “I think the response to Maria was poor, and it was poor in comparison with the response in Texas and Florida at the same time.”

Sen. Kaine acknowledged challenges with responding to an island versus a city on the mainland.

“But the fact of the grid wasn’t up for so very long, that the death toll was sort of hidden — a year later we’re still kind of figuring out what it is, that’s not the way it ought to be,” he said.

Despite reports of Hurricane Michael survivors scrambling to find food and water, Senator Kaine said it is too early to judge how the government is responding to this disaster.

“I don’t think you can necessarily just within a couple of days say — give it a grade,” Sen. Kaine concluded.

