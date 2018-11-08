CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA -- Parts of Charlottesville, Va. are on lockdown this weekend, with police trying to prevent a repeat of last year’s clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters.

“We don't want any destruction of property or anyone injured or killed,” said Virginia State Police Spokesperson, Corinne Geller.

There are no official rallies planned by white supremacists in the city this weekend.

The organizer of Unite the Right, Jason Kessler, withdrew his petition to commemorate the one-year mark of that rally in Charlottesville.

Kessler said he is focused on D.C., but, police are prepared because if fewer than 50 people are taking part, Kessler could still show up without a permit.

Several anti-racism events did take place in the city ON Saturday.

There was a march by members of the group Antifa and a program attended by hundreds at the University of Virginia called, “The Hope That Summons Us: A Morning of Reflection and Renewal.”

Last year, white nationalists carried torches through the campus.

“Let's be clear, this group of marchers represented an extreme group of lost souls who want to reject our values and aspirations and they were emboldened, let’s be honest yet again, by a political climate that fosters the idea that those fundamental values might be up for grabs,” said UVA President, James Ryan.

Many of the confederate monuments in Charlottesville are being guarded as well.

This tighter security will remain in place through weekend.

