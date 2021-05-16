x
Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been used by some 1,200 local governments in states like Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico and Florida.
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore. The first legal test of whether a wave of U.S. counties can legally declare themselves "Second Amendment Sanctuaries," and refuse to enforce certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon logging county. The measure Columbia County voters narrowly approved last year bans local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws, which includes things like universal background checks or any prohibition on carrying guns. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

SALEM, Ore. — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county. 

It's one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. 

The measure Columbia County voters narrowly approved last year prohibits local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws. 

Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been adopted by some 1,200 local governments in states like Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico and Florida. 

The group Everytown for Gun Safety is among those urging a judge to invalidate the ordinance that's been divisive in the county outside Portland.

