Water search underway for missing 15-year-old boy in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Dive and drone teams are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy Tuesday who went under the water at Falmouth Beach and never resurfaced, Stafford County Sheriff said.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for the teen on the Rappahannock River after he went underwater around 4:21 p.m. Monday, officials said. Crews searched on Monday following the incident and suspended their search in the evening to resume on Tuesday.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue teams are at the scene of the search and are asking the public to avoid the area.

"Please keep this young man and his family in your thoughts and prayers," officials tweeted.