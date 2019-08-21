As crews continue to search the Atlantic for any signs of life from two missing firefighters, U.S Coast Guard officials said the ever expanding search grid will make their rescue efforts impossible to maintain Thursday.

Justin Walker and Brian McCluney, two friends who disappeared during a fishing trip, have not been seen since Friday at about 11 a.m.

Walker has been a firefighter with Fairfax County Fire for the past seven years, stationed at Engine 22 in Springfield, Va. McCluney is a firefighter in Jacksonville, Fla.

At a press conference Wednesday night, officials said they searched a total of 17,000 square miles in the last day by land and sea. They traveled as far north as Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Capt. Mark Vlaun said, and they plan to search throughout the afternoon and overnight.

But Thursday morning, he said, the search will grow to be untenable.

“The reality is, we’ve gone two days now since the last time we’ve found anything that would allow us to pinpoint or to circumscribe the search efforts that are going on, which is why it’s important to note we’re rapidly reaching the size of a search grid that becomes untenable for dedicated search operations,” Vlaun said Wednesday night. “We’re going to have a conversation about whether we can continue with an active search or whether we move into regular patrol activity.”

He said they found a life vest at one point Wednesday, but it did not match anything that would have been on board when the two firefighters went missing.

He said it will be during their first light search Thursday morning when they will discuss ending the search for the missing pair.

Friends, family, colleagues and Good Samaritans gather to help search for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engineer Brian McCluney and his friend, Fairfax, Virginia firefighter Justin Walker.

"We're in some critical times right now," Keith Powers, the interim director/fire chief of JFRD said. "Time has really become our enemy."

Powers said their search early Thursday morning will start further north, in South Carolina near Charleston. Anyone wishing to volunteer can call 904-813-5315.

