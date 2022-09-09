Fairfax Co. mom pleads for drivers to slow down after police issue ticket for driver going 90 mph in a school zone

Back in June, a speeding driver killed two FCPS students and injured another as they were walking home from school.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After Fairfax County police issued a ticket to a driver going 90 mph in a school zone, one mom is pleading for drivers to slow down as kids return to school.

A mom of four, Dawn Staub thinks back to the June crash that killed two Fairfax County Public Schools students and injured another near the intersection of Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road.

Her son uses that very sidewalk every day to get to school -- and witnessed the crash.

“It's just to see in his eyes that just he knew. He came home and the first thing he says is 'I think they're dying,'" Staub said. "And just to have him describe it… it gives me chills.”

According to data from Fairfax County Police, they have issued 5,637 speeding tickets as of Aug. 29. That's on par with last year at the same time (5,613), but it's actually a decrease from what they saw in 2020.

By the end of August 2020, they had cited 6,537 drivers for speeding.

“I think that we've gotten accustomed to the last two years, less traffic being on the roads, and people have been driving faster," Sgt. Lance Hamilton with Fairfax County Police said. "And now that COVID is slowing down, hopefully, schools back in session, there's going to be more cars.”

Just this past Wednesday, police posted a citation for an "inexperienced driver" going 90 mph in a school zone.

That driver is now facing a reckless driving charge.

“I thought this is crazy," Staub said.

This comes after FCPD shared a speeding enforcement initiative in August that led to 400 tickets being issued on Fairfax County Parkway in one day.

One was for driving over 100 mph, where the limit is 50.

“I don't know what mindset you're in. But we just all need a reminder to slow down," Staub said.

She believes the major lesson is for parents.

“What I've noticed the most is so many people want to blame the children blaming the children, and I take a step back," she said. "A lot of times our children are modeling our behavior…, that if I am modeling that behavior of driving 10 miles over 20 miles over, maybe I need to rethink that… I need to show what I need them to do.”

She needs them to slow down.

“We just need to pay attention," Sgt. Hamilton said. "The speed limits are there for a reason.”

Sgt. Hamilton also reminds drivers that traffic will be moving more slowly with school back in session, so plan accordingly.