Police investigate alleged misconduct of SROs at Alexandria City High School

Alexandria City Public Schools declined to offer comments.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — School resource officers (SROs) assigned to Alexandria City High School have been placed on leave as police investigate "complaints regarding misconduct."

Alexandria Police Department (APD) released a statement Thursday confirming that SROs are on leave "pending the outcome" of the investigation.

"APD takes complaints regarding misconduct seriously and is working diligently to investigate this situation," the statement says. "In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, the City will not comment further on this matter."

WUSA9 reached out to Alexandria City Public Schools for comment and received a statement from Julia Borgos, the chief of school and community relations.

The statement says, "The Alexandria Police Department is conducting the investigation, in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, Alexandria City Public Schools will not comment further on this matter."

WUSA9 followed up asking how any SROs are on leave and what safety measures are in place at the school, but did not receive a response by the time this story was published.

Alexandria City Mayor Justin Wilson released a statement about the news Thursday, writing he didn't have anything new to add to APD's statement as the investigation continues.

"Obviously, we take any accusation very seriously and have an extensive process to investigate such a complaint," Wilson wrote.

According to the Washington Post, Alexandria City Council voted 4 to 3 on May 3 to end the SRO program.

The council reversed this decision and reinstated SROs in schools on Oct. 18 after Alexandria City High Principal Peter Balas pleaded to bring back officers when a student brought a loaded gun to school on Oct. 6.

Wilson wrote, "As far as the discussion about the SRO program, that policy debate had nothing to do with the individuals in those roles. It was focused on the service and support they provide to the community."