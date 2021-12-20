Virginia school security officer charged with assaulting a student

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Dec. 16.
A 26-year-old security officer at a Fairfax County middle school has been arrested following an altercation with a student. FCPS Security Officer Lamar Hardy is charged with misdemeanor assault of a Stone Middle School student, according to Fairfax County Police.
Police said a school resource officer responded to a classroom at Stone Middle around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, after reports that Hardy had gotten into a physical fight with a student, which was reported by another school employee. According to that staff member, Hardy and the student had a verbal altercation, which escalated.
"Hardy assaulted the victim which led to them both falling to the ground.," FCPD said in a press release. "While on the ground, Hardy restrained the victim and brought him out into the hallway where he released him."
Police said Hardy and the student went back to the classroom for the rest of the period, and no injuries were reported from the incident. The responding school resource officer interviewed several witnesses, including the staff member who reported the fight, and obtained a warrant Monday to arrest Hardy.
