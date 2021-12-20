Virginia school security officer charged with assaulting a student

FCPS Security Officer Lamar Hardy is charged with misdemeanor assault of a Stone Middle School student.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Dec. 16.

A 26-year-old security officer at a Fairfax County middle school has been arrested following an altercation with a student. FCPS Security Officer Lamar Hardy is charged with misdemeanor assault of a Stone Middle School student, according to Fairfax County Police.

Police said a school resource officer responded to a classroom at Stone Middle around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, after reports that Hardy had gotten into a physical fight with a student, which was reported by another school employee. According to that staff member, Hardy and the student had a verbal altercation, which escalated.

"Hardy assaulted the victim which led to them both falling to the ground.," FCPD said in a press release. "While on the ground, Hardy restrained the victim and brought him out into the hallway where he released him."