ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County School Board voted to rename Washington-Lee High School to Washington-Liberty High School on Thursday night.

The school board vote 5-0 to rename the school Washington-Liberty over the original proposed name Washington-Loving.

RELATED: Washington-Lee HS in Virginia may soon be renamed Washington-Loving despite lawsuit

The Arlington County School Board voted last summer to ditch the name Robert E. Lee because he led the Confederacy in its fight to keep slavery legal.

The board picked a committee to chose a new name.