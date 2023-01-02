Prince William County officials warn residents of tax scam letter

Some residents of Prince William County have received a letter from “Federal Tax Authorities,” which the county is warning residents is a scam.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Officials with Prince William County are warning residents about a tax scam making its way across the county.

Citizens have reportedly been receiving a scam distraint warrant letter from the "Tax Processing Unit" for Prince William County. The letters claim that you owe money to the government.

“Prince William County Tax Administration would like to let anyone who receives this letter know we did not send it and to disregard it," the county said in a statement.

An example letter shared by Prince William County showcases a phone number unaffiliated with the county government. The “warrant” claims that tax debts that have been paid in full are due to the “Federal Tax Authorities” and threatens to levy procedures within 15 days of receiving the letter.

The letterhead appears official and threatens the recipient with the loss of their wages, bank accounts, federal tax refund offset, and property if they don’t resolve a fake tax debt.