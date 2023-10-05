Funding agreement reached following fight over sexually explicit books at Virginia library

A months-long showdown in Warren County has come to an end.

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — Following a lengthy fight over sexually explicit books, the Samuels Public Library has secured county funding for the foreseeable future. Eileen Grady, Interim Library Director for the library, announced the agreement with Warren County Board of Supervisors in a letter to the community on Thursday.

The agreement comes after ongoing concerns primarily from the group Clean Up Samuels Library, over what they describe as over sexually explicit and pornographic books in the library. The group said the “movement is dedicated to safeguarding the well-being and innocence of our children by advocating for a safe and enriching environment in the children’s section of our public libraries."

Between May and June, the library received nearly 600 complaints about 134 books.

"This is truly exciting news as reaching this agreement ensures the library remains in operation and continues to serve the needs of all Warren County residents," Grady wrote in the letter announcing the agreement. "Although there were many issues and details to be sorted out, both Boards were committed to collaborating to find a resolution that every resident should be able to live with."



To help alleviate concerns and avoid infringing on freedom of speech rights, the library has created a new collection and section inside known as the “New Adult” Collection. The area would house books whose target audience is 16 and up.

The library also implemented a new card system which allows parents to limit what their child can rent.

Grady said the eight-month long fight over funding cost Samuels Library an estimated $100,000 and loss of staff. Grady said that time and money would have been better spent advancing services and programs.

The library thanked the county board of supervisors for coming to terms.