Man killed in shooting near Alexandria shopping center

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting that happened at a shopping center in the Woodlawn neighborhood in Alexandria Friday night, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Sacramento Drive – which is the location of the Woodlawn Shopping Center along Richmond Highway.
When first responders arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Around 9:30 p.m., the police department said that the man died.
RELATED: Topgolf shooting suspect held without bail, judge cited missing gun and 'stranger-on-stranger' nature of crime
He has not yet been identified.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area during the investigation.
No other details have been released.
A man is facing charges after police say he killed his wife and son and shot a third person leading to an hours-long barricade situation in Fort Washington Thursday evening.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department, 62-year-old Michael Kevin Burch shot and killed his wife, 52-year-old Rori Burch, and their son, 25-year-old Michael Burch, Jr., at their home. A third person was also shot but is expected to survive.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.