Virginia

Man killed in shooting near Alexandria shopping center

The shooting happened in the 8700 block of Sacramento Drive – which is the location of the Woodlawn Shopping Center along Richmond Highway.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting that happened at a shopping center in the Woodlawn neighborhood in Alexandria Friday night, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Sacramento Drive – which is the location of the Woodlawn Shopping Center along Richmond Highway.

When first responders arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Around 9:30 p.m., the police department said that the man died.

He has not yet been identified.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area during the investigation.

No other details have been released.

