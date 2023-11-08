Rt. 50 shut down in both directions after crash sends 1 to hospital

There is no word on what may have caused the crash at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A portion of Route 50 is closed following a car crash in Fairfax County Friday.

According to tweets from the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash involved two cars and happened on Route 50 near Interstate 66.

The Interstate 66 eastbound ramp to Route 50 is shut down while officers investigate the cause of the crash. A short time later, crews also closed the Interstate 66 ramp to Route 50 West and Route 50 East is closed at West Ox Road.

One person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will update as soon as officials reopen the roadways.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: 2 people stabbed in Woodbridge