Special election secures abortion rights in Virginia through 2023

Democratic State Senator-elect Aaron Rouse to be crucial vote in blocking abortion restrictions in Virginia.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former NFL player and Virginia Beach Democratic city councilmember Aaron Rouse narrowly defeated Republican Retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Adams Tuesday night. This win now gives the Democratic Party a 22 to 18 edge in the Virginia State Senate.

“I want to protect women’s reproductive health care. I want to make sure we build a thriving economy that works for everyone and our public education system. We have to support our teachers, our staff and our students," Rouse told WUSA9 sister station 13 News Now at an election night victory party.

Currently, Virginia allows elective abortions up to 25 weeks of pregnancy, but the procedure is more restricted afterward.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has expressed support for banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, under a so-called “fetal pain" bill.

Republican state delegate Kathy Byron introduced HB2278 Wednesday which would back abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Democratic State Sen. Joe Morrissey was considered a swing vote.

In May, WUSA9 interviewed Morrissey who said he was open to limiting access to some abortions currently allowed: “I want to hear from the experts. If the fetus feels pain somewhere between 20 to 25 weeks, then maybe that might be a marker.”

Experts at the American Medical Association says fetuses cannot feel pain until at least 29 weeks.

Rouse’s State Senate victory means no Republican bills to restrict or ban current reproductive care rights can overcome Democratic opposition. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia says it fought hard for this election win.

“All the members of our team were out knocking doors this weekend, I personally knocked on 184 doors for Aaron Rouse. We hosted five phone banks, two weekends of action house party," said Executive Director Jamie Lockhart.