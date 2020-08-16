x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

Rolls-Royce to close aircraft parts factory in central Virginia

The company confirmed the decision on Saturday, which it said came about from the decline in global travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: AP
A Rolls-Royce logo at the Rolls-Royce Crosspointe manufacturing and research facility in Prince George, Va., Monday, May 2, 2011. The plant was built to produce disks for new generation turbofan engines. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Rolls-Royce says it will close its aircraft parts factory in central Virginia by the middle of next year, throwing 280 people out of work. 

The company confirmed the decision on Saturday, which it said came about from the decline in global travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports there had already been 120 layoffs at the plant in June. The factory opened in 2011 in an office park in Prince George County. 

Workers were told Friday about the plant closings. Then-President Barack Obama visited the plant in 2012. 

British-based Rolls-Royce has North American headquarters in northern Virginia.

Credit: AP
A Rolls-Royce logo at the Rolls-Royce Crosspointe manufacturing and research facility in Prince George, Va., Monday, May 2, 2011. The plant was built to produce disks for new generation turbofan engines. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Related Articles

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.