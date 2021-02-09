Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond coming down Wednesday

Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the state, allowing the statue removal to move forward.

RICHMOND, Va. — The statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond is set to come down Wednesday after the Virginia Supreme Court's ruling allowing its removal.

Gov. Ralph Northam had ordered the removal of the statue in June 2020 but faced multiple legal challenges that delayed the process. Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the state, allowing the statue removal to move forward.

In a Monday afternoon press release, Virginia officials said preparations will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. Crews are set to install protective fencing along Monument Avenue and Allen Street in Richmond. It's to ensure the safety of the people removing the statue, and those who want to see it in person.

There will be first-come, first-served opportunities to watch the statue's removal. A public viewing area will be located on Monument Avenue to the east of the monument site. A livestream of the removal will also be available on Northam's Facebook and Twitter pages.

The statue will be stored at a state-owned facility until a decision is made about what to do with it. On Thursday, crews will remove the plaques from the base of the monument and replace a time capsule believed to be located at the site.

The 40-foot granite pedestal will stay for now, while the Richmond community comes together to reimagine Monument Avenue. It's an effort spearheaded by city officials and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.