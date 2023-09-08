Nearly 25,000 citations, warnings issued in Fairfax Co. during Road Shark program

The 'Road Shark' program aims to deter aggressive driving, reduce crashes and, overall, change driving behaviors.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police issued thousands of citations and warnings in Fairfax County over the course of six days as part of the "Road Shark" campaign.

The program works in conjunction with the Virginia State Police Department. Police announced the program in March and explained that it utilizes "high-visibility enforcement operations" targeting areas with high crash concentrations to reduce crashes on the road.

The program aims to deter aggressive driving, reduce crashes and change driving behavior. Deputy Chief of Police Robert Blakley said in March that the county has seen an increase in crashes and aggressive driving behavior, specifically since the start of the pandemic.

There have been three previous waves of the Road Shark program, which resulted in more citations and warnings issued each time:

Wave 1: 3,786 citations and warnings issued

Wave 2: 5,025 citations and warnings issued

Wave 3: 5,848 citations and warnings issued

Between July 31 and August 6, officers completed the fourth and final wave of the Road Shark campaign within the county. In that time frame, officers issued 9,898 citations and warnings to drivers.

While the numbers are high, police say the Road Shark program has contributed to a year-to-date reduction in crashes and DWI arrests. Additionally, police report there has been a 55% decrease in fatal crashes in 2023.

