Road crews and emergency officials are ready for the nor'easter - but they have an ask of you

HSEMA gives an update on what to expect on roadways and the VA National Guard is deployed ahead of this storm.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Preparations for Sunday's predicted nasty nor'easter started days ago and officials say they're ready - but they have a request of area residents.

Crews began pre-treating roads throughout DC on Thursday, well ahead of Sunday's snowstorm. Drivers turned out early Sunday to pick up salt/plow trucks and head out for what will be a very busy 12-hour shift.

In the midst of the area's big Jan. 3 snowstorm, officials said 40 drivers were unable to respond after testing positive for COVID-19. They were able to replace them with contractors for the storm.

Ahead of this snowstorm, Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in DC, said he is monitoring the situation.

"We’ve been talking to our Department of Public Works, our Department of Transportation, all throughout the week to make sure we were ready for this storm," he told WUSA9. "And at this time those departments have the personnel and resources to be able to prepare our roads and our district for this coming storm."

The District Snow Team spread a "hot mix" of brine and beet juice on the freezing roadways.

The Virginia National Guard has also deployed ahead of the storm, sending 60 soldiers to stage in key locations along I-81 and Route 460. They will be ready with heavy-duty tactical vehicles and chain saws for reducing debris from fallen trees.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said it staged crews and more than 100 pieces of equipment specifically along I-95 on Sunday, a response after drivers were stranded for hours in the Jan. 3 storm.

Rodriguez said the snow, followed by ice, sleet and rain on freezing ground would make travel dangerous.

"The crews are pre-treating a lot of our road. We’re going to see a lot of snow and a turnover to a wintry mix later this evening," he said "So we’ve been pre-treating the roads, we’re going to continue to do that until the precipitation comes...

"If you don’t need to be out on the roads this afternoon, don’t be out there. We’re going to see some periods of heavy snow coming down and whatever falls will stick," he said.