Fairfax County Police investigating deadly moped crash

The crash happened early Monday morning on Linconia Road at Columbia Pike in Annandale.

ANNANDALE, Va. — Fairfax County Police are investigating after a moped crash left one person dead Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Linconia Road at Columbia Pike in Annandale. The moped was the only vehicle involved in the crash, but details as to the cause are still under investigation.

Southbound Linconia Road and eastbound Columbia Pike were closed while investigators worked to reconstruct the crash scene Monday, but all lanes have since reopened, police said.

The moped was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The person killed in the crash has not yet been identified by police.

Additional details were not immediately available. Police say further information will be released soon.

