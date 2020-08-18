Richmond moves forward with Black Lives Matter mural

A 200-foot mural displaying the words "Black Lives Matter" will be painted near the state Capitol building.

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials in Virginia’s capital city have approved a proposal for a 200-foot mural displaying the words “Black Lives Matter” to be painted near the state Capitol building.

News outlets report the Richmond Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposal Monday.

The proposal calls for the words to be painted in large yellow letters along a street leading to an entrance of Capitol Square, much like similar projects were created in other cities following recent nationwide protests against racial injustice.