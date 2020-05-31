Richmond mayor: Curfew to be imposed after violent protests

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced the city would impose a curfew that will take effect at 8 p.m. Sunday and last until 6 a.m.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced at a news conference that Gov. Ralph Northam has granted his request to impose a curfew that will take effect at 8:00 p.m. Sunday and last until 6:00 a.m.

The mayor also said the governor has indicated the Virginia National Guard is available to assist the city if required.