Virginia

Richmond bans guns on public property for protests and other events amid recent escalations

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s capital city has adopted a law banning guns on public property during protests and other events.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the city council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the ordinance.

The law is aimed at preventing violent confrontations during demonstrations against racial inequality that have continued to take place across the country and have elsewhere resulted in fatalities. 

The newspaper says the law bans the carrying of guns on public property at any event or at any public area by an event.

Some council members expressed concern about enforcement of the law and some community members questioned whether the ban would violate their Second Amendment rights.

Credit: AP
A car explodes as firefighters attempt to douse the flames as protesters march through downtown during a third night of unrest Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Gov. Ralph Northam issued a curfew for this evening. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

