Kangaroos, alligators, venomous snakes cannot be kept as pets in Loudoun County under revised ordinance

The new section of the ordinance prohibits private ownership of certain types of exotic and venomous animals as well as the breeding of such animals.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A revised ordinance passed in Loudoun County bans residents from keeping certain types of exotic and venomous animals as pets.

On Tuesday, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors adopted a new section of Chapter 612, Dogs and Other Animals, of the Codified Ordinances of Loudoun County. Officials say under the new section, it is prohibited for residents to own certain exotic and venomous animal species that present a risk to public health and safety.

The revised ordinance prohibits private ownership of animals such as wolf hybrids, kangaroos, scorpions, baboons, alligators, venomous snakes and other venomous reptiles and non-native venomous spiders.

The new section of the ordinance also prohibits the breeding of such animals.

Officials claim the adoption of the ordinance comes after an extensive public process, which included a public information meeting hosted by Loudoun County Animal Services, an online comment form on the county website and a Board of Supervisors public hearing.

Currently, Virginia law already restricts who can own many other wild and exotic animals, such as big cats and bears.

Officials say the ordinance does not impact entities that are licensed or permitted through the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources or other state or federal agencies to house restricted species, such as zoos, exhibitors or rehabilitators.

Those in Loudoun County who already have ownership of any of the listed animals above will be required to register those animals through the county. This will ensure awareness by first responders in the event of an emergency

Once it is established, information about the registry will be posted on the Loudoun County government website.