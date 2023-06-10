Revamped Water Park opens in Arlington

The 1.6-acre outdoor food hall concept opens in the heart of National Landing.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A highly anticipated outdoor food hall and entertainment space at National Landing is opening on Friday.

The 1.6-acre Water Park on Crystal Drive is in the heart of the growing National Landing area in Arlington. JBG SMITH, the same developer of Amazon HQ2, also created a stage for live entertainment and nine restaurant kiosks.

Atlanta-based STHRN Hospitality brought in Crush Pizza and the Water Bar, which sits on top of a 20-foot water wall.

Developers provided not only the space for mainly minority and women-owned businesses, but equipment as well.

“This is something we’ve imagined as an opportunity to really reposition National Landing as culinary destination,” said JBG SMITH senior vice president of retail leasing Amy Rice. “We wanted to make sure that we were doing something representative of the community that we’re serving and often times within the food and beverage industry, we find barriers to entry for minority, local owned and women-owned business.”

The grand opening is set for 6-10 p.m. Attendees can sample food from the restaurants while listening to music.

“To start in Reston and now have a location in Arlington brings more exposure to us so we are reaching more people and closer to the city, which is our ultimate goal,” Jeremy Ross of Tiki Thai told WUSA9.

Nine of the new eateries will be located in 300-square-foot kiosks that will line Crystal Drive. The businesses include:

Brij: A DC-based café and wine bar by Skyler Kelley, who hopes to bridge communities together with proceeds benefiting single mothers, the LGBTQ+ community, and the un-housed.

Bubbie’s Plant Burger: This plant-based and kosher-certified Americana burger, fries and soda pop shop comes from chef Margaux Riccio and general manager Shaun Sharkey. The duo is also known for their award-winning Asian fast-casual restaurant Pow Pow.

Cracked Eggery: Originally launched as a food truck, which serves inventive egg sandwiches, bowls and tasty sides throughout D.C. This location will join creator Mike Tabb's permanent locations in Cleveland Park and Shaw.

DC Dosa: This South Indian street food eatery comes from the mind of Bombay-born Priya Ammu.

Dolci Gelati: This DC-born gelato shop will serve more than 450 seasonal and artisanal flavors made fresh on a daily basis as well as a robust coffee/espresso program. It is owned by Gianluigi and Anastasia Dellaccio.

Falafel Inc.: Palestinian American entrepreneur Ahmad Ashkar first launched the eatery in Georgetown with a menu of hummus, falafel bowls, sandwiches, and sides.

PhoWheels: This family-based business from Tuan and Jennifer Vo features Vietnamese-inspired dishes. Their kiosk will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the popular DC food truck.

Tiki Thai: This new outpost of chef Porntipa "Pat" Pattanamekar’s Reston eatery has been dubbed “Virginia’s first premier tiki bar and Thai restaurant.”