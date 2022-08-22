Reston woman awakes to man in room, suffers sexual assault

Police are asking surrounding residents to check for any available home surveillance footage that captures the suspect.

RESTON, Va. — A Reston woman described a terrifying ordeal to police after she awoke to a man in her apartment late Sunday night and subsequently suffered a sexual assault.

Police said that detectives are currently investigating the incident that occurred in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane. The victim said she was awakened by a man standing inside her apartment. The man then threatened her with what appeared to be a knife, according to police, and sexually assaulted her.

Police have since described the suspect as around 5'6", thin and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a mask and gloves.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police said that patrol units and K9 officers "saturated the area" to find the man, but saw no success.

Detectives are now asking community members who live nearby to review home surveillance around that time Sunday for any suspicious activity.

“Our detectives have been working nonstop on this case,” Bureau Commander of Major Crimes, Cyber & Forensic Major Ed O’Carroll said. "We’ve developed and are actively following up on several promising leads. I have the utmost confidence the suspect will be identified soon and we will do everything we can to hold him accountable for this heinous crime."