Residents camp out, wait in long lines for Loudoun Co. housing voucher program waitlist

The county opened the program to new applications for the first time in more than a decade.

LEESBURG, Va. — In one of the wealthiest counties in the country, many residents lined up, some camped out, for a chance to qualify for a housing voucher program.

For the first time in more than a decade, Loudoun County opened the waitlist for its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Despite the ability to apply online, Ashburn resident Clarine Reed decided to wake up early to apply in person in Leesburg. She said any chance to get some assistance is worth waiting in line.

“I hope I can get something so I can get on my feet,” Reed told WUSA9. “It’s been terrible. If I get it, I can wait.”

Loudoun County closed the waitlist and stopped accepting preliminary applications because it determined that applicants at the bottom of the list will have to wait at least three years before receiving subsidy, which is estimated to be 300 preliminary applications.

The program pays a portion of monthly rent based on household income.

“I could be at peace because I don’t have to worry about my rent,” said Javier Castaneda of New Virginia Majority, an affordable housing advocacy group. “Some people came last night at 6 p.m., so you can see people really need those vouchers but it’s not enough.”

Loudoun County has a median sale price of over $600K and a median household income of $156,000. However, Father Daniel Velez Rivera of St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, who has been trying to assist families, says the lack of affordable housing persists even though many move to the county for job opportunities.

“They don’t have opportunities for affordable housing to live in a dignified way,” he said. “I had a case in my congregation where 17 people lived in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, and they were not related. That problem is not unique to Loudoun County.”

The county says the program isn’t meant for emergency assistance. There are other programs in the county to support emergency assistance.

It could staff almost a month to review through all the applications. Choosing who is eligible relies on a variety of factors including income and disability.