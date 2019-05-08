WASHINGTON — A man from Falls Church, Va. reportedly died after a medical emergency at Lollapalooza, the popular Chicago music festival that wrapped up this weekend.

Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, told the Associated Press the attendee was taken from the event in critical condition Saturday night and died at a hospital. She says the circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.

Stratton and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately return WUSA9's requests for comments.

Multiple media outlets in Chicago have identified the deceased as Benjamin Seto, 24, of Falls Church, Virginia.

The four-day music festival was held in Grant Park in downtown Chicago.

This is the second year in a row a festival-goer has died at Lollapalooza.

Last year, 16-year-old Evan Kitzmiller, of Mundelein, died after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza. His mother said he had a seizure and his heart stopped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

