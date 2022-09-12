x
Virginia

Report of gun at Freedom High School in Prince William Co. prompts lockdown

Police say no shots have been fired and a student has been detained.

WOODBRIDGE, Md. — Police in Prince William County are investigating after a student was reported to have a gun at Freedom High School. 

Prince William County Police said the student involved has been detained and no shots were fired. Police also said no injuries were reported. While police officers and school resource officers continue to investigate, the school has been placed on lockdown.

Prince William County Schools Spokesperson Diana Gulotta said the lockdown was still in place around 11:15 a.m. Del. Elizabeth Guzman said on Twitter that the scene was secure. 

Investigators have not offered any additional details. Police have not said how old the detained student was, or what kind of gun was brought to the school.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

