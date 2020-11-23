An elite public high school in Loudon County is being accused of having discriminatory admissions policies.

LEESBURG, Va. — The Virginia Attorney General's Office has found that an elite Loudoun County public high school's admissions policies discriminate against Black and Hispanic students.

The Loudoun County branch of the NAACP filed a complaint last year about the admissions policies at the Academies of Loudoun, a science and technology high school with a selective admissions process.

The complaint alleged the admissions process relies too much on a standardized test and that the school system failed to identify gifted Black and Hispanic students in its elementary and middle schools.