Renderings give first look at National Landing Water Park

Nine of the new eateries will be located in 300-square-foot kiosks that will line Crystal Drive.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Newly released images are giving the first look at 11 new restaurants and bar concepts coming to National Landing’s reimagined Water Park this summer.

Along with the photos, property developer JBG SMITH announced which businesses are slated to be part of the project.

The new vision for Water Park uses a roughly 1.6-acre open space in the heart of National Landing. JBG SMITH is expected to deliver more than 5,000 new multifamily units, with 1,583 already under construction, and in June, Amazon will open its 2.1 million square foot headquarters that will house the more than 8,000 local employees it has hired to date.

“Our primary intent in designing and programming Water Park was to create an authentic urban community that echoes and embraces the region’s diverse culture,” said Amy Rice, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing at JBG SMITH. “We’re especially excited to introduce National Landing’s residents, workers and visitors to this dynamic mix of emerging culinary talent.”

The project aims to create a community gathering place with innovative dining, entertainment venues and public seating areas.

Brij: A DC-based café and wine bar by Skyler Kelley, who hopes to bridge communities together with proceeds benefiting single mothers, the LGBTQ+ community, and the un-housed.

Bubbie’s Plant Burger: This plant-based and kosher-certified Americana burger, fries and soda pop shop comes from chef Margaux Riccio and general manager Shaun Sharkey. The duo is also known for their award-winning Asian fast-casual restaurant Pow Pow.

Cracked Eggery: Originally launched as a food truck, which serves inventive egg sandwiches, bowls and tasty sides throughout D.C. This location will join creator Mike Tabb's permanent locations in Cleveland Park and Shaw.

DC Dosa: This South Indian street food eatery comes from the mind of Bombay-born Priya Ammu.

Dolci Gelati: This DC-born gelato shop will serve more than 450 seasonal and artisanal flavors made fresh on a daily basis as well as a robust coffee/espresso program. It is owned by Gianluigi and Anastasia Dellaccio.

Falafel Inc.: Palestinian American entrepreneur Ahmad Ashkar first launched the eatery in Georgetown with a menu of hummus, falafel bowls, sandwiches, and sides.

PhoWheels: This family-based business from Tuan and Jennifer Vo features Vietnamese-inspired dishes. Their kiosk will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the popular DC food truck.

Tiki Thai: This new outpost of chef Porntipa "Pat" Pattanamekar’s Reston eatery has been dubbed “Virginia’s first premier tiki bar and Thai restaurant,”

Queen Mother’s: Virginia native and James Beard Award Semi-Finalist Chef Rahman “Rock” Harper’s tribute to his mother through his renowned fried chicken concept.

In addition to the kiosk eateries, visitors may enjoy Water Bar, a community gathering spot that will feature a raw bar focused menu and extensive cocktail list from an open-air terrace perched atop the modernized fountain water wall.

JBG SMITH recently received approval from Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to establish a consumption zone in National Landing, allowing patrons of Water Park’s licensed alcohol retailers to enjoy beverages within its boundaries. Meaning visitors will be able to "sip and stroll" throughout the park.

Additionally, JBG Smith has come to an agreement with Atlanta-based culinary and creative group STHRN Hospitality. The group will operate Crush Pizza, which will serve creative New York-style whole pies and slices, salads, and a curated selection of wine by the glass.

“We’re thrilled to work with JBG SMITH to bring this incredible new destination to life,” said Kelly Campbell, co-founder of STHRN Hospitality. “Water Park will be an inspiring setting. We look forward to further animating the space through a series of unique lifestyle events and community programming.”

