Rapper 'No Savage' sentenced to three years for firing gun inside busy Tysons Corner Center

A Fairfax County judge handed down a mandatory minimum sentence of three years despite the prosecution’s request for 15 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX, Va. — The rapper known as “No Savage” was sentenced to three years in prison by a Fairfax County Circuit Court judge.

Noah Settles, 23, pleaded guilty to firearm and malicious discharge charges after he fired three shots inside Tysons Corner Center over Father’s Day weekend last year. The shooting, which was captured on camera, sent shoppers scrambling for safety.

The judge handed down the mandatory minimum sentence despite a request by the Commonwealth for a 15-year sentence.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said while it is not his place to say if he was disappointed, he believes the request was appropriate.

“We believed that Mr. Settles re-engaged a number of times when he could have easily disengaged,” said Descano. “He made the conscious decision to pull the trigger multiple times and, of course, it was Father’s Day in an incredibly busy Tysons Corner Mall.”

Authorities said members of a rival gang approached Settles and recorded a video. Defense attorney Peter Greenspun argued his client was intoxicated when he was taunted and antagonized. He fired back on suggestions the shooting was gang-related.

In another camera angle, Settles had another encounter with the group. Settles could be seen holding a gun when he got into a tussle. When they dispersed, Settles rushed to another side of the mall where a rival gang member could be seen walking his direction with what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

It is still unclear if the member raised the gun but soon after, shots rang out. No one was hurt.

“Noah panicked in a negative way,” said Greenspun.

“We don’t give someone a pass for not being able to aim,” said prosecutor Ashleigh Landers Sutton. “He was not in fear. If anything, he was in fear of was that he didn’t want to appear weak.”

The prosecution argued Settles opportunities to exit the mall. Sutton said there are some visitors who are too scared to return to the mall.

Settles read a letter to apologize to everyone inside the mall.

“I want to apologize to the people who feared for their life and safety,” read Settles. “I want to give an apology to any child experienced that.”

Family and friends walked out of the courtroom cheering and singing, “Victory is mine!”

Father Anthony Royal is relieved the judge did not side with the Commonwealth’s request. He acknowledged it was wrong for Settles to have a gun.

“I was kind of nervous and I admit that because I don't want to minimize what happened at Tysons Corner Mall,” said Royal. “That day was serious. Our citizens have a right when they go to the mall to feel a certain level of security. We understand that. They came in to antagonize Mr. Settles and attack him.”