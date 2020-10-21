Gov. Northam signs new laws that support the state's COVID-19 response, police reform

Gov. Northam said the new laws strengthen the Commonwealth's efforts in the pandemic and making the criminal justice system equal.

RICHMOND, Va. — Sixteen news laws and five amended bills were signed by Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday.

The new laws and amended bills include additional relief for the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and criminal justice reform.

Gov. Northam said the new laws strengthen the Commonwealth's efforts in the pandemic and making the criminal justice system equal.

What are the new laws signed? Here's a list of COVID-19-related bills:

Bills related to criminal justice reform:

House Bill 5098 (Delegate Askew) increases the penalty for falsely summoning or giving false reports to law enforcement officers due to an individual’s race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin.

House Bill 5072 (Delegate Lopez) and Senate Bill 5024 (Senator Lucas) allow the Attorney General to open investigations related to a suspected “pattern or practice” of misconduct among law enforcement officers.

House Bill 5062 (Delegate Mullin) and Senate Bill 5033 (Senator Surovell) restore the practice of requiring judges to dismiss charges when both parties (prosecution and defense) agree.

As for the amended bills, some of those include telemedicine and traffic stops.

House Bill 5046 (Delegate D. Adams) and Senate Bill 5080 (Senator Barker) expand Medicaid coverage of telemedicine care. Governor Northam added an emergency clause to make this legislation effective immediately upon passage.

House Bill 5115 (Delegate Price) expands eviction protections for Virginians who experienced a loss of wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Northam added an emergency clause to make this legislation effective immediately upon passage.

House Bill 5058 (Delegate Hope) and Senate Bill 5029 (Senator Lucas) prohibit law enforcement from initiating traffic stops in certain instances. Governor Northam amended this legislation to ensure law enforcement can initiate a traffic stop when an individual is driving at night without the use of both headlights and/or without the use of both break lights.