Racial slurs used against Wakefield High School football players during game, school officials say

A mother of a Wakefield High School football player alleged that the team experienced "bigotry and spitting by players" during a game against Marshall High School.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An altercation involving racial slurs and spitting between football players at a Fairfax County Public School and an Arlington Public School has resulted in a game suspension for several players.

During a football game on March 5, players from Marshall High School allegedly spoke racial slurs to players on Wakefield High School's team, and spit at them. The situation escalated throughout the game, and three players from Wakefield High School were suspended, according to APS Superintendent Dr. Francisco Durán.

The Virginia High School League would not comment on what players were involved but confirmed that "three-game suspensions were handed out to those involved," according to VHSL Director of Communications Mike McCall. But the suspensions were appealed and later dropped to one-game suspensions, according to APS officials.

"Arlington Public Schools is outraged by the way Wakefield High School Varsity Football players were treated by the Marshall High School Football team in their March 5 game," Durán said in a letter to the Wakefield community. "The blatant acts of racism and disrespect towards the Wakefield players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. This lack of action by officials as players were spat upon and called names allowed the situation to escalate, resulting in the unfair suspension of three of our players."

FCPS officials said an investigation was conducted following the incident, involving VHSL, officials, staff, players and families.

"FCPS does not accept acts of intolerance. We have expectations of behavior in our students and staff; allegations such as these are taken seriously," Lucy Caldwell, spokesperson for FCPS, said in an email statement. "Every student must understand the value of appreciating each other's differences, extending common courtesy, and treating each other with respect. We must all be committed to do better."

"APS administrators have been meeting regularly with the Wakefield team and parents to provide support since the incident occurred," Frank Bellavia, spokesperson for APS, added.

Caldwell said FCPS was sending an email to Marshall's student body later in the evening, as well.

An Arlington parent claimed on March 5th, during a football game b/n Wakefield HS & Marshall HS, players from Marshall spat on & directed slurs toward players of Wakefield. @APSVirginia says an incident similar to that did occur. APS is sending this letter to families. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/u4LYqRlVXs — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) March 18, 2021

WUSA9 first learned of the incident through a Facebook post by a mother of a Wakefield High School student.

"Our players from Wakefield High School experienced racial slurs, bigotry, spitting by players, unfair treatment by the refs, harassment by coaches and taunting by the opposing team as well as their parents," the mother wrote in a post on March 17. "This school's athletic teams have demonstrated a culture of bigotry and unsportsmanlike behavior."

The post went on to allege that Wakefield parents and coaches complained to the referees, but said that penalties continued to be called against Wakefield players.

"The officiating that night was blatantly unjust," the post said. "Due to their lack of a response to this behavior at the end of the game a Marshall High School player spit on a Wakefield player and an altercation resulted from that.

WUSA9 has reached out to the mother for comment, but she has not yet responded.