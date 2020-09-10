Bad hair day: Hairy, venomous caterpillar spotted in Virginia

The caterpillar's luscious locks hide venomous spines.

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Forestry is warning residents to keep their distance if they come across a puss caterpillar.

The puss caterpillar is one of the most venomous caterpillars in the United States, and its "hair" hides spines that can stick in your skin and cause painful reactions including rash, nausea and fever.

The caterpillars eat oak and elm leaves, but they can be found in parks or near structures. The Virginia Department of Forestry says the caterpillars were spotted in a few eastern Virginia counties. If you come across the caterpillar leave it alone.

"[L]et its natural enemies control their populations— there are a number of other insects that will prey on them at different stages of their life cycle," The VDOF wrote in a Facebook post.

Experts say the sting from a puss caterpillar is similar to a bee sting, but worse.

"The pain immediately and rapidly gets worse after being stung, and can even make your bones hurt,” University of Florida entomologist Don Hall told National Geographic.

#SocialDistance away from this caterpillar! VDOF’s forest health team has received reports of the puss caterpillar in... Posted by Virginia Department of Forestry on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

According to Hall, the puss caterpillar and the southern flannel moth (what the caterpillars grown into) can be found from New Jersey to Florida and west to Arkansas and are not usually found in Virginia.